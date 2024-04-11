Celebrating Excellence: Business Awards UK Honors Winners Of The 2024 Construction And Engineering Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Business Awards UK unveils the outstanding winners and finalists of the 2024 Construction and Engineering Awards, spotlighting innovation, dedication, and sustainability

Business Awards UK proudly presents the champions of the 2024 Construction and Engineering Awards , honouring remarkable achievements across the construction and engineering sectors. This year, we celebrate the innovation, dedication, and excellence of entities driving forward the standards of quality, sustainability, and client satisfaction in the UK's construction and engineering landscapes.

On The Tools - Health and Safety Excellence Award

RTC – Remedial Treatment Consultants - 2024 Contractor of the Year

Joshua Lewis Carpentry & Construction - 2024 Construction Company of the Year

Craig Stott Installations - Exceptional Customer Satisfaction

GPS Marine and Civil Services - Outstanding Civil Engineering Project

Valcan - 2024 Construction Supplier of the Year

Core Conservation - Best Renovation/Restoration Project

Honeywell Survey & Design - Best Engineering Consultancy

Mervyn Rose Engineering - Best Family Business

SMC Plumbing and Heating - 2024 Engineering Firm of the Year

Aliva UK - Innovation in Construction Materials

Floor Cure UK - Rising Star Award

Keepmoat Homes - Residential Development of the Year

IN A JAM - Green Building Initiative of the Year, Excellence in Sustainable Infrastructure

Balfour Beatty - Health and Safety Excellence Award Finalist, Outstanding Civil Engineering Project Finalist

Joshua Lewis Carpentry & Construction - Best Renovation/Restoration Project Finalist

Craig Stott Installations - 2024 Construction Company of the Year Finalist

Core Conservation - Innovation in Construction Materials Finalist

Mervyn Rose Engineering - 2024 Construction Company of the Year Finalist

Shaw's Plumbing And Heating Limited - Best Family Business Finalist

DL Gas & Maintenance - 2024 Engineering Firm of the Year Finalist

Sealantonline - 2024 Construction Supplier of the Year Finalist

Aliva UK - Green Building Initiative of the Year Finalist

Wood Flooring Kent - Exceptional Customer Satisfaction Finalist, Rising Star Award Finalist

Sanderson construction group - Health and Safety Excellence Award Finalist

Cuckfield Roofing & Leadwork - Exceptional Customer Satisfaction Finalist, Best Family Business Finalist

Floor Cure UK - Best Renovation/Restoration Project Finalist, 2024 Contractor of the Year Finalist

Rubik Builders - Excellence in Sustainable Infrastructure Finalist

CharterHouse Surveyors - Best Engineering Consultancy Finalist

EV Blocks - Innovation in Construction Materials Finalist

Searchland - 2024 Construction Supplier of the Year Finalist

The 2024 Construction and Engineering Awards exemplify the sector's push towards innovation, excellence in project delivery, and sustainable practices. These awards spotlight the transformative efforts that are not only shaping the skyline but also ensuring the health, safety, and satisfaction of the communities they serve.

This year's winners have set themselves apart in implementing groundbreaking safety measures, advancing sustainability, enhancing customer satisfaction, and employing cutting-edge technology. Their achievements underscore a significant shift towards more responsible, efficient, and client-focused construction and engineering practices.

The commitment to excellence demonstrated by both winners and finalists paints a promising picture of the industry's future, reflecting a collective endeavour towards not just meeting but exceeding the evolving demands of modern construction and engineering challenges.

This year's accolades also highlight the industry's pivotal role in fostering a safer, more sustainable, and innovative future. Through the adoption of green initiatives, focus on mental health, and pioneering technological integrations, the winners and finalists are leading the way in creating value for their clients and communities, setting a commendable example for the rest of the industry.

As we look to the future, the 2024 Construction and Engineering Awards serve as a beacon of inspiration, encouraging continued innovation, commitment to excellence, and a dedication to sustainable practices within the sector. These recognitions celebrate the remarkable strides made by the industry's leading lights, whose visionary projects and initiatives continue to elevate the standards of construction and engineering in the UK.

