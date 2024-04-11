               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Philippines Steps Up Operations With Its Allies


4/11/2024 8:11:22 PM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Against the backdrop of rising tensions in the South China Sea – most notably, yet another violent incident two weeks ago at the hotly-disputed Second Thomas Shoal – the Philippines has stepped up its cooperation with traditional allies.

In a historic first, the Southeast Asian nation conducted joint naval patrols with the United States, Australia, and Japan in the disputed waters, setting the stage for the emergence of a new“Quad” in the Indo-Pacific.

The drill saw the Philippine Navy frigate BRP Antonio Luna joined by Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer Akebono, Royal Australian Navy frigate Warramunga and US littoral combat ship Mobile. The four allies conducted communication and division tactics exercises as part of their broader efforts at enhancing interoperability in response to potential contingencies in the region.

The quadrilateral drill held over the weekend took place within the Philippines' 200-nautical-miles exclusive zone, a clear sign of joint efforts to push China out of Philippine waters. The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) characterized the unprecedented drill as part of the four allies' shared“commitment to strengthen regional and international cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific through interoperability exercises in the maritime domain.”

In a joint statement, the US, Australia, Japan and the Philippines underscored their determination to“uphold the right to freedom of navigation and overflight and respect for maritime rights under international law” under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Crucially, the drills came shortly before the first-ever trilateral summit among US President Joseph Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The Biden administration is intent on institutionalizing tighter security cooperation with Japan and the Philippines as part of its 'integrated deterrence' strategy against China.

For its part Tokyo is seeking to upgrade its defense ties with the US as well as with the Philippines, which is expected to sign a Visiting Forces Agreement-style deal with Japan this week on the sidelines of the trilateral Japan-Philippine-US (JAPHUS) summit in the White House.

China has responded by warning against Cold War-style regional military blocs, while the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy closely tracked the recent quadrilateral exercises by the four allies.

MENAFN11042024000159011032ID1108086206

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search