Investornewsbreaks Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Partners To Bring Justcbd And Vessel Products To Polish Market

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Flora (NASDAQ: FLGC) , a consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000+ points of distribution around the world, today announced its entry into an exclusive distribution agreement with Me Raw Trade Ltd. to distribute both JustCBD and Vessel branded products in Poland. An independent private company, Me Raw is focused on bringing novel and high-end products to the Polish market, while bridging the rapidly changing cannabis laws between Poland and the rest of the world. Me Raw will represent Flora's brands to dispensaries, smoke shops, convenience stores and gas stations across Poland, including the ability to offer white label services to certain leading brands in the region.“Poland is an exceptionally fast-growing cannabis market in the EU and the country has gone to great lengths to become a leader in cannabis regulations in the region,” said Clifford Starke, chief executive officer at Flora.“Through Me Raw, we are engaged in conversations with large scale retailers across the region who are now beginning to adopt a wide range of CBD products and cannabis accessories for which Flora Growth excels.”

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is a consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000+ points of distribution around the world.

