Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators Set Up Camp At Many Australian Colleges

Amman, May 3 (Petra)-- Inspired by the student occupations sweeping American campuses, hundreds of protesters against Israel's assault in Gaza gathered at one of Australia's major institutions on Friday, demanding that it withdraw from corporations with ties to Israel.One of Australia's biggest universities, University of Sydney, has a sandstone main hall. Last week, pro-Palestinian protestors established an encampment outside of it, Reuters reported.Universities in Melbourne, Canberra, and other Australian cities have seen the emergence of similar camps.