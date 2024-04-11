Dabolim Airport Will Not Be Closed, Says Goa Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, April 11 (IANS) Rejecting the claims of the opposition, Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho on Thursday reiterated that Dabolim airport in South Goa will not be closed as it is the most prestigious airport in the country.

Dabolim MLA Godinho was speaking to reporters while campaigning for BJP's South Goa candidate Pallavi Dempo.

Since the commissioning of Manohar International Airport in Mopa-North Goa, opposition is targeting the BJP government over the fate of Dabolim airport claiming it will be closed. This issue has been raked by the opposition, while they are campaigning for the Lok Sabha election.

"There is no question of closing Dabolim airport. It is the most prestigious airport of the country, which is managed by the Airport Authority of India. They are spending on development of this airport. They would have not done this development if they had intention to close it," Godinho said.

"Goa is the most preferred destination in the country. We are having two airports, one in North and Dabolim in South, both will facilitate tourists visiting the state," he said.

He said that people can have the choice, whether to land in the north or south as infrastructure is existing at both places.

Last month, the transport minister, dispelling speculations about the airport's closure, said that Dabolim will remain operational.