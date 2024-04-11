Malaysia Strongly Condemns Attack By Israeli Forces During Eid Al-Fitr

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 (KUNA) -- Malaysia highly condemned on Thursday Israel's continuous targeted attacks against Palestinians, including the recent airstrikes on the Al-Shate' refugee camp in northern Gaza during Eid Al-Fitr celebration.

The Malaysian Foreign Ministry in a statement denounced the "barbaric and senseless acts" of the Israeli regime, which clearly exhibit their "disregard and culture of impunity," contradicting the principles of humanity, peace, and compassion symbolized by this holy occasion.

"Our hearts go out to the affected families as Malaysia stands firm against these acts of state-sponsored terrorism and genocide," the statement added.

The Foreign Ministry called on the international community to take resolute and concrete actions to stop these atrocities and the man-made catastrophe in Gaza, and to hold accountable those responsible for such war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The United Nations Security Council, the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court must fulfil their responsibilities, the ministry said.

In addition, "Malaysia remains resolute in its pursuit of a peaceful resolution to the longstanding conflict, which has claimed far too many lives and caused so much misery and destructions over the past 75 years."(end)

