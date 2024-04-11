Zymeworks To Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results And Host Conference Call On May 2, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a diverse pipeline of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics to improve the standard of care for difficult-to-treat diseases, today announced that management will report its first quarter 2024 financial results after market close on May 2, 2024. Following the announcement, management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update on May 2, 2024 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (ET).

The event will be webcast live with dial-in details and webcast replays available on Zymeworks' website at .

About Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks is a global biotechnology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks' mission is to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people impacted by difficult-to-treat cancers and other diseases. The Company's complementary therapeutic platforms and fully integrated drug development engine provide the flexibility and compatibility to precisely engineer and develop highly differentiated antibody-based therapeutic candidates. Zymeworks engineered and developed zanidatamab, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody using the Company's proprietary AzymetricTM technology. Zymeworks has entered into separate agreements with BeiGene, Ltd. (BeiGene) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited (Jazz), granting each exclusive rights to develop and commercialize zanidatamab in different territories. Zanidatamab is currently being evaluated in multiple global clinical trials as a potential best-in-class treatment for patients with HER2-expressing cancers. A Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking accelerated approval for the HER2-targeted bispecific antibody zanidatamab as a treatment for previously treated, unresectable, locally advanced, or metastatic HER2-positive biliary tract cancer (BTC) has been submitted. If approved, zanidatamab would be the first HER2-targeted treatment specifically approved for BTC in the U.S. Zymeworks is rapidly advancing a deep pipeline of product candidates based on its experience and capabilities in both antibody-drug conjugates and multispecific antibody therapeutics across multiple novel targets in indications that represent areas of significant unmet medical need. In addition to Zymeworks' wholly owned pipeline, its therapeutic platforms have been further leveraged through strategic partnerships with global biopharmaceutical companies. For information about Zymeworks, visit and follow @ZymeworksInc on X.

