TV Star Aamir Ali Treats Paps To Eid Delicacy His Mother Makes Just Once In A Year

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Actor Aamir Ali on Thursday celebrated the festival of Eid with the paparazzi outside his residence and distributed them traditional delicacy made by his mother.

The actor is known for his work in 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii', 'Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki', 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil', 'Hongey Judaa Na Hum', and others.

The visual show Aamir, who was recently seen in 'Lootere', wearing a black plain kurta pajama, and paired it with a black and golden sleeveless Nehru jacket.

The actor rounded off the look with black sunglasses and red kolhapuri chappals.

The 'Naxalbari' fame actor said to the paps: "Eid mubarak aap sab ko. Give my love to everybody at home."

He then distributed homemade Eid delicacies to the camera persons.

Aamir said: "Saal me mummy, ek hi baar banati hain aaj ke din. Please, kha lena jaldi, doodh ka hai. Meri mummy ka instructions hain (My mother makes it once a year on the occasion of Eid. Please eat it fast, it's made of milk. It's an instruction from my mother)."

Meanwhile, in 'Lootere', Aamir plays the character of Ghulam Waris. Created by Hansal Mehta and Shailesh R. Singh, the series is directed by Jai Mehta, and stars Vivek Gomber, Rajat Kapoor, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Chandan Roy Sanyal.

It is airing on Disney+ Hotstar.