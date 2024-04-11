Multiple People Shot Outside Eid Al Fitr Celebration In Philadelphia

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) At least two people were shot in the Parkside area in the US state of Philadelphia during a celebration on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

Police said several people were shot outside a mosque while celebrating Eid Al Fitr.

Initial reports indicated that at least two people were injured in the shooting. Local sources said that four people were arrested and multiple weapons were found.

In a related development, a police source told CNN that the attack was not a mass shooting on the Eid Al Fitr celebration, but rather an exchange of gunfire between two groups outside the mosque.

MENAFN11042024000067011011ID1108082956