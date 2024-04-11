Barbeque Nation Celebrates The Season Of Giving With Iftar Fest For Underprivileged Children Across The Country

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) To celebrate the occasion of Ramadan, Barbeque Nation celebrated Iftar with underprivileged children from NGOs across five cities - Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad - in a special initiative as part of the ongoing Ramadan Extravaganza food festival in its restaurants.



More than 200 children from partner NGOs like Hope for Life Foundation and Building Blocks India- Bengaluru, Robin Hood Army-Mumbai and Kolkata, Khushiyan-Delhi, and Hope for Life Foundation- Hyderabad, were hosted to a warm Iftar in Barbeque Nation restaurants. The children thoroughly enjoyed the special dishes, including Chicken Pakoda, Sheer Khurma, and various other curated dishes for the Iftar Fest. What made this event truly special was the participation of Barbeque Nation regional team members and their families, who joined in to make the experience memorable and fulfilling for the children.



Speaking of the initiative, Rahul Agrawal, CEO - Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd, said, â€œRamadan is the time to nurture unity, compassion, and inclusivity. Barbeque Nation is synonymous with celebrations, and having the Iftar meal with the children was all about bringing the community together and spreading joy. We're truly delighted to conclude the month-long Ramzan festival with the Iftar Fest initiative. It not only touched the hearts of these children but also helped us to build new connections and make lasting memories by sharing an experience filled with food, warmth, laughter, fun and music."





About Barbeque Nation:



Barbeque Nation is a pioneer in India, known for promoting â€ ̃DIYâ€TM (do-it-yourself) cuisine with the concept of live on-the-table grilling since its inception in Mumbai in 2006. Founded with a simple vision of offering a complete dining experience to customers, this philosophy extends to all aspects of our service and has propelled our rapid expansion. Over the past 18 years, Barbeque Nation has grown to over 85 cities with 194 outlets in India and abroad. During this period, we have continually innovated by introducing interactive live counters, a variety of Kulfi options, and a unique delivery product portfolio known as â€ ̃Barbeque-in-a-Boxâ€TM

Company :-Madison Specialist Communication Services Pvt. Ltd.

User :- Nicole Fernandes

Email :...