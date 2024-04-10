Idaho Governor Brad Little Is Recognized As The 'Friend Of Rural Water'

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) BOISE, Idaho, April 10, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Idaho Rural Water Association (IRWA) is extremely proud to recognize and honor Governor Brad Little with its prestigious annual award,“Friend of Rural Water.” Each year, the award is presented to a champion of rural water who has made a significant contribution in helping public drinking water and wastewater utility systems throughout the state. On April 4, 2024, IRWA's CEO, Shelley Roberts presented the well-deserved award to Governor Little at the IRWA annual Spring Conference Awards Dinner in Boise, Idaho.







Image caption: Idaho Governor Brad Little and Robert Dial IRWA President presenting the 2024 Friend of Rural Water award.

Governor Little was acknowledged for his outstanding leadership and achievements related to water during the past few years. These include supporting tens of millions of strategic investments in long-term water projects and safe water systems for rural Idaho communities. His“Leading Idaho” initiative and recommendation to invest in Idaho resulted in an additional $115 million in water and sewer grant funds that were made available during last year's legislative session with the support of the Idaho House and Senate members.

More than two hundred projects benefited from this additional investment through infrastructure cost assistance or engineer planning studies. IRWA is especially grateful to Governor Little for recognizing the importance of clean, safe drinking water to provide all Idaho citizens; and for understanding the challenge of keeping up with regulatory requirements and the growing financial demands of maintaining dated, failing infrastructure.

About Idaho Rural Water Association

Idaho Rural Water Association (IRWA) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation providing training and technical assistance to drinking water and wastewater utility systems in Idaho with populations under 10,000. IRWA is comprised of over 365 direct member utility systems in Idaho. These members elect a seven-member Board of Directors that volunteer their time to govern the Association.

IRWA's mission is to provide training and technical assistance to help Idaho's rural communities deliver safe drinking water to its citizens while maintaining the high quality of life Idahoans hold so dear.

For more information, visit

WEB PHOTO LINK: #215;600.jpg

Web photo caption: Idaho Governor Brad Little and Robert Dial IRWA President presenting the 2024 Friend of Rural Water award.

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Carrie Gilstrap, IRWA Membership & Marketing Coordinator

...

208.343.7001

News Source: Idaho Rural Water Association