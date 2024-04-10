(MENAFN- Baystreet) ServiceNow Stumbles on Survey Results

Oscar Health Jumps Ahead of Investor Day

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSCR), a leading healthcare technology company, will host its 2024 Investor Day on Friday, June 7, in New York City. Management will discuss the Company's corporate strategy, financial performance, and long-term financial targets.

The event will begin at 9:00 AM ET. A live webcast to the presentation and the presentation materials will be available on Oscar's investor relations website.

Oscar Health claims to be the first health insurance company built around a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving its members. At Oscar, our mission is to make a healthier life accessible and affordable for all. Headquartered in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the healthcare system's status quo since its founding in 2012.

The company's member-first philosophy and innovative approach to care has earned us the trust of approximately 1.3 million members, as of January 2024. We offer Individual & Family and Small Group plans, and +Oscar, our full stack technology platform, to others within the provider and payor space. Our vision is to refactor healthcare to make good care cost less. Refactor is a term used in software engineering that means to improve the design, structure, and implementation of the software, while preserving its functionality. At Oscar, we take this definition a step further. We improve our members' experience by building trust through deep engagement, personalized guidance, and rapid iteration.

OSCR shares acquired 50 cents, or 3.6%, to $14.50.









