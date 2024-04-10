Gaza Health Ministry Says Latest War Death Toll At 33,482

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Palestinian Territories: The health ministry in Gaza said on Wednesday that at least 33,482 people have been killed in the territory during more than six months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes at least 122 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 76,049 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7.

A woman cries over the grave of a loved one at the start of the Eid Al Fitr festival, marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, at a cemetery in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on April 10, 2024. (Photo by AFP)