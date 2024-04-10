Cashing In On Crypto - (TSXV: BTCW) (OTC: SMURF) (CBOE: COIN) (OTC: VINZF)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, announces today's roundup of stocks to watch in the Crypto/Bitcoin and Blockchain sectors.

New companies added to the crypto stocks list are involved in bitcoin mining and services, and blockchain technology.

New Stocks Added to the Crypto Directories :

Bitcoin Well Inc (TSX-V:BTCW ) is on a mission to enable independence. We do this by making bitcoin useful to everyday people to give them the convenience of modern banking and the benefits of bitcoin. We like to think of it as future-proofing money. Our existing Bitcoin ATM and Online Bitcoin Portal business units drive cash flow to help fund this mission.

Everything Blockchain (OTC:EBZT ) envisions a future where every transaction is trusted and blockchain is used to meet ESG goals, support cities of the future, build and control the transparency of supply chains and ensure the rights of data ownership sustain forever. The company's advances in blockchain engineering deliver the essential elements needed for real-world business use: speed, security, and energy efficiency. Current sub-brands include: EB Advise, BuildDB and EB Control.

GSTechnologies Ltd (LSE:GST ) operates three core businesses across blockchain payments and financial services, forex, as well as cryptoasset exchange. The group has operations in the UK, Lithuania, Singapore, and Australia.

Tokens Corp . (OTC:SMURF ; CBOE:COIN ) is a technology holding company that also owns an inventory of cryptocurrency and a collection of top ranked crypto related domain names.

VINANZ LIMITED (OTC:VINZF ; AQSE:BTC ) is building out a fully-fledged Bitcoin mining company initially focusing on installing clusters of Bitcoin miners within multiple facilities throughout the US and Canada through third-party cryptocurrency mining providers. Whilst the Company will focus initially on BTC mining, it will also consider the mining of other cryptocurrencies, and operations in the DeFi and Big Data space in the future. The Company intends to be able to provide a listed UK platform to offer entry to the technology and cryptocurrency business.

The directories are not meant as recommendations but as a research tool to discover opportunities and trading ideas in a particular sector.

Investorideas features content for Bitcoin, Blockchain and Digital Currency Stocks and ICO's at /Bitcoin-Cryptocurrency/Bitcoin, Blockchain and Digital Currency Stocks Directory

Check out our crypto blog on blogger

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for various sectors, including gaming, biotech, tech and sports. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire /News-Upload/

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.