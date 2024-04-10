Spodak Dental Group Celebrates Earth Month With 11Th Annual Beach Cleanup

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 10, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - The Spodak Dental Group team participated in their 11th Annual Beach Cleanup as part of Earth Month, with a goal to help rid waste on Delray Beach's local beach. The cleanup was held Saturday, April 6 at Delray Beach, South Tower 3, and a team of 67 volunteers picked up more than 200 pounds of trash.







Image caption: Spodak Dental Group team participated in their 11th Annual Beach Cleanup as part of Earth Month.

It is estimated that a garbage truck's worth of plastic enters the ocean every minute. With plastic use expected to double by 2040, the team feels that it's imperative that continued action is taken to both remove as much waste from the community as possible, as well as educate community members on the importance of reducing, reusing and recycling.

“The beach cleanup is more than just picking up litter. It's about creating awareness in our community. It's about partnering with other local organizations that have an Earth-conscious mindset, and it's about sharing the importance of taking care of the planet with our younger generation,” said Dr. Craig Spodak, general dentist at Spodak Dental Group.“We are proud to continue our commitment of taking the very best care of our community, and look forward to continuing to do so every chance we get.”

Spodak Dental Group partnered with Trashy Mermaids, a Delray Beach-based volunteer organization that is passionate about protecting the beach and its inhabitants. The beach cleanup event was part of the Great American Cleanup, which is a project of Keep America Beautiful. The Great American Cleanup events during the month of April include a massive removal of litter and illegal dumping from public spaces, including neighborhoods, roadways, waterways, parks, schools, and more.

About Spodak Dental

The Spodak Dental Group, an Inc. 5000 honoree, has evolved to become South Florida's premier, comprehensive dental facility, and comprises a world-class association of dental professionals poised to provide full-service dental care second-to-none in both scope and skill. The Spodak Dental Group team includes General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, Master Ceramic Artists and Anesthesiologists, as well as one of the nation's only in-office dental labs. Call/text (561) 303-2413 or visit for more information.

News Source: Spodak Dental Group