TREVOC Bags“The Luxury Brand of the Year-Real Estate” Award at Times Business Awards- 2024

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Gurugram, Haryana, India TREVOC , a leading Gurugram-based real estate developer, achieved another milestone by winning the“ Luxury Brand of the Year- Real Estate ” award at Times Business Awards 2024 on April 3, 2024. The award ceremony was held at The Grand, New Delhi, and was graced by the presence of Chief Guest Sunil Shetty, the renowned actor.



The Times Business Awards is a premium flagship property of the Times Group that recognizes the business leaders who have made successful endeavors and accomplished significant work in various industries. TREVOC's fundamental principles of ' Imagine, Innovate, and Inspire ' have earned them this esteemed award. The brand aims to showcase innovative designs, state-of-the-art amenities, and a commitment to sustainability, setting new standards in the sector and revolutionizing it with its years of visionary approach.





Mr. Gurpal Singh Chawla, Managing Director, TREVOC , expressed,“We are honored to have received the 'Luxury Brand of the Year-Real Estate' award at the Times Business Awards. This award recognizes TREVOC's unwavering commitment to delivering excellence in real estate. It is the result of our whole team's tireless efforts, devotion, and new ideas in curating one-of-a-kind projects.”





Mr. Sehaj Chawla, Managing Director, TREVOC , added,“We are extremely delighted to receive this prestigious award for the ' Luxury Brand of the Year-Real Estate .' TREVOC has envisioned curating one-of-its-kind projects that not only offer comfort but are ideal for luxury. This honor inspires us to keep establishing new standards and increasing the bar in our dedication to quality and customer satisfaction.”