UNIFIL Calls For A Permanent Ceasefire In Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) called for a return to the cessation of hostilities and a move towards a permanent ceasefire in southern Lebanon.

In a statement issued today, UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Lt. General Aroldo Lazaro said, "Since October, UNIFIL has continued to call on the parties to respect their commitments under resolution 1701 and has maintained its operational activities aimed at lowering tensions."

"The danger of escalation is real. There is no military solution to the current confrontation and violence; a political and diplomatic solution is the only way forward." Lt. General Lazaro added.

The UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander continued, "We have also liaised with the parties to ensure the safety of workers repairing critical civilian infrastructure damaged in the exchanges of fire, or to facilitate the provision of humanitarian assistance. We will continue to be here for the people and to stand for peace as long as it takes."

MENAFN10042024000067011011ID1108081130