ESG In Earnings: Managing Risks And Unlocking Opportunities

Nasdaq ESG Solutions analyzed the transcripts of constituents in the Russell 3000 and MSCI USA ESG Leaders to track the evolution of how companies address non-financial, material ESG topics. Findings can be utilized to guide corporate disclosure, discussion, and strategy as it relates to managing ESG risk and realizing opportunities.
The latest ESG Trends Report highlights how the ESG conversation dips in Q2 2023, but rallies in Q3 2023. Discover key topics covered in ESG earnings analytics and a breakdown of topics by sector.
Download the latest ESG Trends Report to learn more.
