Wayne Brothers Named One Of The Nation's Top Workplaces By USA Today

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill, NC-SC - Wayne Brothers, a Design-Build Specialty Contractor, is thrilled to announce that it has been recognized as one of the nation's Top Workplaces by USA Today. This incredible honor speaks volumes about their efforts to create a great culture.



The Top Workplaces recognition is awarded based on direct feedback from employees through a third-party survey conducted by Energage, LLC. The survey measures various aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, connection, and more.



Keith Wayne, President & CEO of Wayne Brothers, expressed his delight at the recognition, stating, "At Wayne Brothers, we firmly believe that our success is tied to the well-being and satisfaction of our team. We have dedicated substantial resources to ensure our workplace stands out as one of the best. Being named as one of USA Today's Top Workplaces is a testament to these efforts."



Wayne Brothers has consistently prioritized the welfare of its team, demonstrated through craft skills training, leadership development programs, and specialized employee support roles.



This recognition arrives at a time when competition for exceptional talent is intense across all sectors. Being named a Top Workplace positions Wayne Brothers as a premier destination for those seeking a rewarding career in construction.



"We take immense pride in being acknowledged among the nation's top workplaces and will continue to pursue excellence in all our endeavors," Wayne added. "Our employees are our most valuable asset, and we are committed to ensuring they have the best possible experience working with us."



For additional information about Wayne Brothers and their services, please visit waynebrothers.



About Wayne Brothers Companies

Wayne Brothers is a Southeastern, Design-Build Specialty Contractor. Our diverse range of services include Geostructural Solutions, Civil & Infrastructure, Turnkey Concrete, Utility & Process Piping, and Industrial Contracting Services. Clients leverage our 35+ years of construction and engineering experience to achieve intelligent and constructable designs.

