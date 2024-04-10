Kuwait's PM, Senior Officials Perform Eid Al-Fitr Prayer At Grand Mosque

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 10 (KUNA) - His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, the Head of the Supreme Judicial Council, the Head of the Court of Cassation, Counselor Dr. Adel Majid Bouresli and other top officials performed Eid Al-Fitr prayers at the State Grand Mosque. (end) aa

