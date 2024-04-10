Baku To Host Meeting Of Religious Leaders - Armenian Catholicos May Also Be Invited

(MENAFN- AzerNews) At the end of this year, a meeting of religious leaders will beheld in Baku, Azernews reports, citing HajiAllahshukur Pashazade as saying in an interview with localjournalists.

He said that the issue of inviting Catholicos of Armenians IIGareghi to the meeting will be considered.

"He did not pretend that I would invite him to Baku. I onceinvited him to Azerbaijan, and he came here and participated in areligious conference. Today, the Armenian Church, led by theArmenian Catholicos, is promoting revanchism all over theworld.

Today, there is no agreement that Azerbaijan has liberated itslands. They still do not agree that Garabagh is Azerbaijani land suggested that he accept it. Life goes on, one day he willunderstand it," Allahshukur said.