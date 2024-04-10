Maldives To Donate USD100,000 To Gaza From Zakat Fund

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) MALÉ,Apr 10 (NNN-PSM) – Maldivian Minister of Islamic Affairs, Mohamed Shaheem Ali Saeed, yesterday announced that, 100,000 U.S. dollars from the country's Zakat Fund will be utilised to fund food for Palestinians, in besieged Gaza.

In an issued statement , he said, humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza will be delivered through the Qatar Red Crescent.

He said, the money will be transferred in two installments, adding that, this will be the first time the Zakat Fund is used to provide aid to a foreign party.– NNN-PSM