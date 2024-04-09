               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Defense Forces Eliminate 701 Invaders, Destroy 18 Enemy Tanks, 444 Uavs In Eastern Sector


4/9/2024 10:09:02 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On April 8, the Russian army lost 701 troops, 18 tanks, 37 armored personnel carriers, and 444 UAVs in the eastern sector.

The Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.


“In this sector, Russia's losses over the past day amounted to 701 Russian troops, 18 tanks, 37 armored combat vehicles, 27 cannons and mortars, 1 air defense system, 42 vehicles, 1 special equipment unit, and 444 UAVs,” the report says.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders managed to eliminate 27 enemy shelters and 11 ammunition depots.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to April 8, 2024, amounted to about 448,400 troops.

MENAFN09042024000193011044ID1108077954

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search