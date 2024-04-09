Defense Forces Eliminate 701 Invaders, Destroy 18 Enemy Tanks, 444 Uavs In Eastern Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On April 8, the Russian army lost 701 troops, 18 tanks, 37 armored personnel carriers, and 444 UAVs in the eastern sector.

The Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.



“In this sector, Russia's losses over the past day amounted to 701 Russian troops, 18 tanks, 37 armored combat vehicles, 27 cannons and mortars, 1 air defense system, 42 vehicles, 1 special equipment unit, and 444 UAVs,” the report says.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders managed to eliminate 27 enemy shelters and 11 ammunition depots.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to April 8, 2024, amounted to about 448,400 troops.