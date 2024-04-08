Eid In Makkah On April 10

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Riyadh- The Shawwal Crescent Moon was not sighted in Saudi Arabia on Monday, April 8, so Eid al Fitr will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 10th, 2024.
Meanwhile, Morocco's Islamic Affairs Ministry announced that the crescent moon sighting for Eid al Fitr will take place on Tuesday. ADVERTISEMENT
Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramazan, the month of fasting in the Islamic calendar. It's a time for joyous gatherings and breaking the fast with family and friends.
Although the moon sighting is scheduled for April 10 in India, the final confirmation may lead to celebrations on April 11. This is because Eid al-Fitr falls on the first day of Shawwal, determined by the sighting of the crescent moon. Kerala is the only Indian state whose Eid al-Fitr date is determined based on a sighting of the moon in Saudi Arabia.
