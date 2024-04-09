Kuwait Amir Receives Eid Congratulations From UAE President

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 9 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Tuesday received a phone call from UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan expressing heartfelt congratulations on Eid Al-Fitr.

The UAE President hoped that the happy occasion would recur with all bounties and blessings for the two countries, gracious peoples, and the Arab and Muslim nations and wished His Highness the Amir very good health.

His Highness the Amir expressed gratitude to the UAE President for the gracious gesture that depicted the depth of the relations between the two brotherly countries and peoples and expressed felicitations to the UAE President on the happy occasion, wishing him very good health.

He has also wished the sisterly UAE State and its gracious people will see that their aspirations for progress and prosperity have been attained under the wise leadership of His Highness. (end)

