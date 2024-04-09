Moph Announces Birth Certificates Online Registration For Eid Al Fitr

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has announced on its X account that during Eid Al-Fitr holiday, birth certificate applications for newborns will be accepted only through the online registration link:
Read Also
Ministry of Labour declares three-day Eid Al Fitr holiday for private sector QCB announces Eid Al Fitr holiday for financial institutions FAHES working hours during Eid Al Fitr holiday announced
These certificates can either be picked up from the Newborn Registration Office at the Women's Health and Research Center between 8:30am and 12pm or delivered via Qatar Post.
Additionally, services for issuing death certificates will be available at the Office of Humanitarian Services during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday within the same hours, from 8:30am to 12pm.
MoPH also announced that the operations of the birth and death committee will be paused throughout the Eid holiday.
MENAFN09042024000063011010ID1108076588
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.