Moph Announces Birth Certificates Online Registration For Eid Al Fitr

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has announced on its X account that during Eid Al-Fitr holiday, birth certificate applications for newborns will be accepted only through the online registration link:



These certificates can either be picked up from the Newborn Registration Office at the Women's Health and Research Center between 8:30am and 12pm or delivered via Qatar Post.

Additionally, services for issuing death certificates will be available at the Office of Humanitarian Services during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday within the same hours, from 8:30am to 12pm.

MoPH also announced that the operations of the birth and death committee will be paused throughout the Eid holiday.