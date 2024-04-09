New Residents Boost Aghdam & Araz Valley Industrial Parks In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Seven business entities received resident status in Azerbaijan'sAghdam and Araz Valley Economic Zone industrial parks during thefirst quarter of 2024, Azernews reports.

The Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA) noted that theregistered residents are planning to invest AZN54.2 million ($31.88million) and create 480 jobs in the industrial parks.

The agency said that residents will produce fibre-reinforcedconcrete and polystyrene concrete blocks, dry constructionmixtures, cement and concrete additives, various types of adhesivetapes, orthopaedic mattresses, upholstered furniture, shoes, andother products.

Meanwhile, a total of 31 business entities have resident status,while seven have non-resident status in the mentioned parks.

Moreover, 38 business entities plan to invest more than AZN263million ($154.7 million) and create more than 2,500 jobs in theindustrial parks.