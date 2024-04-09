Kuwait's Amir Receives Eid Al-Fitr Greetings From Senior Officials

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 9 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Tuesday congratulatory cables on Eid Al-Fitr from His Highness KNG Chief, Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah and His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Amir also received cables from His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

In their cables, their Highness expressed best wishes and prayers on the blessed occasion, wishing many returns.

In turn, His Highness the Amir thanked them for their kind words and sentiments. (end)

