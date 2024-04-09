(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India 93.5 Red FM, India's leading private radio and entertainment network has been awarded the maximum number of awards at the India Audio Summit and Awards 2024-the awards aimed to acknowledge and honor the practices of the audio industry. The evening was hosted at Hotel Novotel, International Airport, Andheri East, Mumbai.





Red FM's Winning Streak Continues: Emerges Maximum Awarded at the India Audio Summit & Awards 2024





The India Audio Summit and Awards celebrated the coming together of audio practices across various forms of media entertainment, categorized into Radio, Podcast, Technology, and Audio Books. Red FM secured a total of 26 awards spanning across podcasts and radio categories. The ceremony was attended by celebrities, podcasters, radio presenters, radio stations, and content creators.





Speaking on the wins, Nisha Narayanan, COO and Director, of Red FM & Magic FM, said,“We are beyond honored to be recognized at the India Audio Summit and Awards 2024. The Red FM team showed up 26 times on stage, each moment being a testament to the spirit of our organization that breaks fresh ground and thinks out of the box. It is also heartening to witness Red Podcasts solidifying its position as a beloved vertical of audio content. We are always in gratitude for the encouragement it gives us to push boundaries in creating innovative content.”





Red FM has prevailed a total of 26 awards at #IASA2024

S. No. Main Category Categories Project Title Genre/Host/Organisation 1 PODCAST Arts & Entertainment - Best Produced Main Hoon Villain Red FM 2 PODCAST Religion & Spirituality - Best Show - Hindi Holy Tales Red FM 3 PODCAST Religion & Spirituality - Best Show - English Sri M Podcasts Red FM 4 PODCAST Horror & Thriller - Best Show Ek Choti si horror story Red FM 5 PODCAST Crime Drama - Best Regional Show Bhojpuri Murder Mystery Red FM 6 PODCAST Science - Best Show India Classified Red FM 7 PODCAST Science - Best Show Host India Classified Red FM 8 PODCAST Comedy - Best Show Jeeja ke Saale Red FM 9 PODCAST Comedy - Best Produced Daaku and Gangs: Hilarious Tales of India's Notorious Dacoits Red FM 10 PODCAST Education - Best Regional Show Scholar Bhava Red FM 11 PODCAST Fiction - Best Regional Show Storiyaan Red FM 12 PODCAST Sex & Relationships - Best Show Host Sanskari Sex Red FM 13 PODCAST Sex & Relationships - Best Produced Sanskari Sex Red FM 14 PODCAST Sex & Relationships - Best Regional Show Sanskari Sex in Marathi Red FM 15 PODCAST Interview - Best Show - Hindi Survivors of 26/11: Courage And Beyond Red FM 16 PODCAST Interview - Best Regional Show Scholar Bhava Red FM 17 RADIO Station Imaging TICKET TO DURGA PUJA RJ Anup 18 RADIO The Most Effective Use of Station From ROI Perspective By A Brand Red Label Natural Care 10 RJs from 10 different markets 19 RADIO Best Online/ Digital FM Initiative AMA - ASK MEGHA ANUBHAV ANUBHAV MEGHA 20 RADIO Best RJ Zonal - North RJ Raunac RJ RAUNAC 21 RADIO Best RJ Zonal - East BR943 RJ Mahima 22 RADIO Best Morning Show Morning no 1 RJ Malishka 23 RADIO Best Digital Campaign for Client (Activation) SUNRISE WONDER ASSAM Red FM 24 RADIO Best Interstitial Bauaa RJ RAUNAC 25 RADIO Best Onground FM initiative South Side Story Red FM 26 RADIO Best RJ Zonal - West Morning no 1 RJ Malishka





About 93.5 RED FM

Red FM stands out as India's largest radio channel and one of the biggest entertainment networks. We are hyper-local, hyper vocal, and with our brand philosophy and attitude 'Bajaate Raho!' We are at the core of millennials' hearts. By leveraging our two-decades-old legacy and expertise, we sow the seeds of a 'larger than life experience'. We thrive on the emotional connection with the listeners and audience fashioned through a massive footprint of 69 radio stations nationwide. We create original podcasts, digital shows, and on-ground events, feature independent music, make 360-degree noise, and speak the truth. As the 'station of expression,' Red FM boasts over 593 award-winning campaigns including BEST BRAND, BEST FM STATION, and BEST RJs.