AS Tallinna Sadam Operational Volumes For 2024 Q1

According to Valdo Kalm, chairman of the management board of Tallinna Sadam, we are pleased with the continued growth of the number of passengers and the stabilization of the cargo business. "The number of passengers continued to grow as expected, and this in a situation where some of the passenger ships were off the line due to planned dock works. As for cargo, we can see several cargo types that exceeded the volumes of the comparison period, among other things, the volumes of containers are increasing again," explained Kalm.

Dry bulk (+37%) and general cargo (+27%) increased the most in cargo volume, as well as container volumes (+8%). The growth of dry bulk was mostly supported by the increase in volumes of wood pellets, grain, scrap metal and peat, while in general cargo the growth was evenly distributed between different cargo types. In liquid bulk, the volume of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) fell, which was not handled this year, but which was partially balanced by the increased volumes of gasoline and vegetable oil. The decline in ro-ro cargo has slowed.

The decrease in ship calls was mainly due to the planned docking of the Eckerö Line ship Finlandia. In addition, the Tallink ship Victoria I, which was added to the Helsinki route at the end of 2023, made fewer ship calls than Star, which operated on the same route until May 2023.

Shipping volumes, i.e. the number of passengers and vehicles served by our own ferries showed an increase, and the number of charter days of the icebreaker Botnica was stable at last year's level.

The operational volumes of Tallinna Sadam group for 2024 Q1 are presented in the following table. The data for the Q1 2024 is preliminary as of 09.04.2024. The final volumes for the period may be specified and will be published in the following financial report.