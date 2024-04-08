Progress Made In Discussions In Cairo On A Gaza Conflict Truce

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Apr 9 (NNN-MENA) – Progress has been made in discussions in Cairo, on a Gaza conflict truce, and there is agreement on the basic points between all parties involved, Al-Qahera News, an Egyptian state-owned TV channel, reported yesterday.

Delegations from Israel, the United States, Hamas and Qatar will leave Cairo within hours, and consultations on the Gaza ceasefire will continue over the next two days, said the report.

Hamas leaders, and delegations from Qatar, Egypt and the United States, held talks on Sunday over a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and a hostage-for-prisoner swap deal between the movement and Israel.

During previous rounds of indirect talks, Hamas demanded a complete cessation of the war, while Israel agreed only to a temporary ceasefire and rejected Hamas' request to allow displaced civilians to return home.– NNN-MENA

