Congress To Hold Rally A Day After Modi Visit

Congress party will be holding a rally in Udhampur on April 13 to further push its chances of winning the seat.

According to reports, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Udhampur on April 12, Congress party will be holding the rally in the city to get people on their side.

“We will be holding a rally in Udhampur on April 13 where apart from PCC leaders some star campaigners will be in the town to address the mega event,” Vikar Rasool Wani, PCC President said.

Sources in the Congress party said

that Congress leaders are roping in star campaigner Priyanka Gandhi to give impetus to the campaign.“We haven't yet got confirmation from her but we are trying to bring her here and address the rally. Her presence will give a boost to our campaign as she is loved by everyone,” a source said.

He said that Priyanka Gandhi has commitments at many places and every state unit is trying to get her services during these elections.“We are also working on it and hope to get a green signal from her,” he added.

Besides, Priyanka Gandhi, another star campaigner of the party and former Bollywood actor Raj Babbar will be joining the campaign in Udhampur on April 13.

“Yes, Raj Babbar will be coming to Udhampur on April 13 and he along with other PCC leaders will be addressing the rally,” Vikar Rasool Wani confirmed.

The contest on Udhampur-Doda Parliamentary seat has become tough as both the national parties are trying hard to win this seat. The incumbent Member Parliament and MoS in Prime Minister's Office Dr. Jitendra Singh is visiting each and every area to seek votes and he has also been able to get services of PM Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

On the other hand Congress party candidate Choudhary Lal Singh is also reaching out to the people in every nook and corner of the constituency and if Priyanka Gandhi agrees to come, it will further boost his chances of winning it .

