Extensive Application Of Titanium Dioxide Drives The Rutile Market Growth

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The extractions of the titanium dioxide from rutile have found applications in various industry verticals. Titanium dioxide particles have an extensive application due to their high stability, photocatalytic properties, and anti-corrosive nature. They are used in consumer products, such as sunscreens, and as components for articulating implants for the hip and knee. Further, they are widely used as a catalyst in semiconductor photocatalysis, water treatment plants, and as a photoactive material in nanocrystalline solar cells. The higher demand for titanium dioxide is considered as a positive factor for the global rutile market. Other applications in self-cleaning tiles, textiles, windows, and anti-fogging car mirrors are expected to strengthen the market growth during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Rutile Market

COVID-19 has severely impacted various industries across the globe and has forced industrialists to halt operations. The work of the chemical industries and the extraction of the chemicals are on site, which is largely disrupted by the pandemic. The rapid spread of COVID-19 has disrupted live operations across industries, and the mining sector is no exception.



Got questions about your regional growth of

Rutile Market?

Just drop us a line or call on +1 646 480 7505



Key Highlights



The global rutile market is expected to grow at a lucrative growth rate with a CAGR of xx%, owing to its multiple applications in industries such as paints and coatings, papers & plastics, automotive, and many others.

Synthetic rutile is projected to have a larger market share with 20-30% strongly backed by the easy availability of ilmenite, which is used in the production of synthetic rutile.

Most of the rutile production is used in the extraction of titanium dioxide. The use of titanium coatings in the burgeoning automobile industry is further expected to drive the global rutile market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global rutile market as the region enjoys large reserves of titanium dioxide. In the region, China, India, and Australia account for most of the rutile and ilmenite reserves, attracting more players in the region.

Some of the key players in the global rutile market are Yucheng Jinhe Industrial Co., Ltd., Jiangxi Jinshibao Mining Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Shanghai Yuejiang Titanium Chemical Manufacturer Co., Ltd., Abbott Blackstone, Iluka Resources Limited, Tronox Limited, Sierra Rutile Limited, CRISTAL, TOR Minerals, Murray Basin Titanium Pty. Ltd., Rio Tinto and many others

The key players in the market are expanding operations in South Africa for untapped rutile reserves in the region.



Rutile Market: Segmentation

By Application



Plastics & Papers

Paints & Coatings

Automotive

Food

Others



By Availability



Natural Rutile

Synthetic Rutile



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle-East

Africa





" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"

* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market

* Explorable Revenue Sources

* Customer Behaviour Analysis

* Target Partners

* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors

* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods

This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. Privacy Policy

MENAFN08042024004597010339ID1108072977