Amir Of State Of Qatar, Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Amir of the State of Qatar, Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, has sent acongratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on hislandslide victory in the presidential election.

According to Azernews, the letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan

Your Excellency,

It gives me pleasure, on the occasion of your re-election for anew term as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to extend toyou, on behalf of the people of the State of Qatar and my ownbehalf, our sincere greetings and congratulations, coupled with ourbest wishes for Your Excellency's personal good health andwell-being, more prosperity and progress of your country and itsbrotherly people, as well as for steadily enhancing the bilateralrelations between our two countries.

With my highest consideration.

Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani

Amir of the State of Qatar