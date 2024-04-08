Givbux Inc. (GBUX) Is 'One To Watch'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



GivBux in October 2023 announced utility payments, international merchant payments and biometrics as new features in the latest release of its GivBux Super App

That same month, the company expanded its 'It Pays to Give' policy to include advertising revenue sharing for Super App users

Also in October 2023, GivBux named Umesh Singh as President and Michael Arnkvarn as Vice President of International Business Development In August 2023, the company launched its innovative super app after four years of development and testing

GivBux (OTC: GBUX)

is a publicly traded super app and charitable giving platform. The company is creating a sharing economic community of brands and consumers in which consumers have an easier and more convenient way to shop and buy, merchants have a more efficient and profitable way to advertise, and charities receive built-in contributions from the community's transactions.

The GivBux Super App revolutionizes shopping by offering a user-friendly tool to make purchases swiftly at over 100 national retailers, along with an expanding roster of local merchants. Users earn cash back on every purchase, a portion of which can be directed toward a charity of their choice, embodying GivBux's...

