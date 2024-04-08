Torr Metals Inc. (TSX.V: TMET) Is 'One To Watch'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Torr in March 2024 announced soil sample assay results from its maiden field program at the Kolos Project, showing five kilometer-scale mineralized zones each boasting soil sample copper concentrations surpassing 200 ppm up to 1175 ppm, including up to 725 ppb gold; a property-wide ZTEM geophysical survey, utilized by industry for porphyry exploration, and 47 rock grab sample assays remain pending

In January 2024, the company announced multiple new gold anomalies with assays yielding up to 1.32 grams per ton located in areas of the Filion Gold Project that have never been drill tested

In November 2023, Torr completed the Kolos Project's first extensive surface geochemical and geophysical surveys covering areas known for historical copper and gold occurrences The company in September 2023 announced its acquisition of the Kolos Copper-Gold Project located in south-central British Columbia

Torr Metals (TSX.V: TMET)

operates as a mineral exploration company focusing on the identification, acquisition, and advancement of mineral properties. With full 100% ownership of over 1,000 square kilometers of gold and copper projects strategically positioned in premier low-cost mining jurisdictions, Torr is poised for substantial returns across various promising regions.

The company's extensive portfolio encompasses multiple district-scale projects, including the Filion Gold Project in northern Ontario, the Kolos Copper-Gold Project in south-central British Columbia, and the Latham Copper-Gold Project in northern British Columbia. These projects are all located in...

