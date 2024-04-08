Semiconductor Industry Top 11 Growth Opportunities For 2024: Silicon Photonics - Revolutionizing Communication, Sensing And Computing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 11 Growth Opportunities in the Semiconductor Sector 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This study provides a strategic roadmap to navigate the global scenario and capitalize on emerging growth opportunities in the semiconductor sector. This semiconductor program offers a comprehensive view of strategic imperatives, market projections, and calls to action that market participants and value chain partners need to plot their growth and innovation strategies.

The Top 11 Growth Opportunities study identifies key emerging trends for 2024 that will shape the semiconductor sector, including areas related to technology, materials, public initiatives, business models, and end users' changing requirements. It highlights companies that exhibit best practices in response to these trends and are better positioned against the competition to achieve growth. Discussions include the impact of artificial intelligence and its opportunity as an enabler in new material discovery, solving design challenges, testing and inspection, and as a semiconductor product in providing real-time intelligence at the edge.

Other important trends the report covers include the impact of geopolitical chaos, the global race toward self-sufficiency, the unconstrained opportunity of RISC-V, the importance of sustainability, accelerated growth in silicon photonics, advanced packaging, and the emergence of compound semiconductors for high-performance and energy-efficient products that enable a greener world.

Top Growth Opportunities for 2024



Growth Opportunity 1: AI/ML in R&D - Accelerating Innovation

Growth Opportunity 2: Beyond Silicon

Growth Opportunity 3: Emerging Packaging Technologies

Growth Opportunity 4: Convergence and Collaboration

Growth Opportunity 5: AI-assisted Testing - Transforming Cost to Value

Growth Opportunity 6: Electric and Autonomous Vehicles

Growth Opportunity 7: Geopolitical Chaos - Race to Self-Sufficiency

Growth Opportunity 8: RISC V - Breaking Barriers

Growth Opportunity 9: Sustainability - Innovating to Zero

Growth Opportunity 10: Silicon Photonics - Revolutionizing Communication, Sensing, and Computing Growth Opportunity 11: Quantum Computing

