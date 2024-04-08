Cuba, Bolivia denounce Ecuador's infringement on Mexican sovereignty

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Cuba and Bolivia criticized Ecuador for breaching Mexican sovereignty by conducting a raid on the Mexican Embassy in Quito, where former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas was targeted for arrest by Ecuadorian authorities.



"All our solidarity with Mexico, in the face of the unacceptable violation of its Embassy in Quito. The Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which is an essential component of international law, must be respected by all," stated Cuban Leader Miguel Diaz-Canel on X, formerly Twitter.



Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez denounced the police intrusion on his social media platforms, characterizing it as "a flagrant violation of the Vienna Convention."



Meanwhile, the Bolivian Foreign Ministry issued a statement expressing concern over what they described as a "flagrant and serious violation of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations" by Ecuador. The ministry asserted that Ecuador's actions undermine "the inviolability of diplomatic premises and their personnel."



Bolivian President Luis Arce condemned the incident as "serious and unacceptable" through his social media channels and extended solidarity with Mexico.



The events unfolded on Friday night when Ecuadorian police forcibly entered the Mexican Embassy in Quito with the intention of apprehending Jorge Glas. Notably, Glas had been granted political asylum by the Mexican government earlier that day.

