Proud Of The Work Carried By Our Personnel During Elections: Gujarat DGP

(MENAFN- IANS) Vadodara, May 13 (IANS) Gujarat DGP Vikas Sahay on Monday expressed satisfaction with the police personnel for successfully carrying out the election duties across the state.

“As Gujarat Police Chief, I am satisfied, pleased, and proud of the work performed by our personnel in adherence with the Election Commission's guidelines,” the DGP said.

He said that the effective preparation for the elections starts two months before polling and involves identifying sensitive areas and deploying forces accordingly.

“This meticulous planning is essential for the success of elections,” said the DGP.

He said that the police efforts were crucial in maintaining peace during the diverse and sometimes challenging election environments.

The DGP also appreciated the cooperation from political parties and the public which facilitated the orderly conduct of polls.