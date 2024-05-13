(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, has dismissed Sergey Shoigu, the country's Defense Minister, in a major shake-up of military leadership.

Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, appointed Sergey Shoigu as the Secretary of the National Security Council of Russia in a decree. Shoigu replaced Nikolai Patrushev, the former Secretary, who was dismissed to transition to another position.

The list for approval was sent to the Federation Council of Russia. These changes occurred just weeks after Timur Ivanov, the Deputy Defense Minister of Russia, was imprisoned on bribery charges.

These changes come as Sergey Shoigu, who has been the Defense Minister of Russia since 2012, is now 68 years old.

The leadership changes in Russia's military come at a critical time, as the conflict with Ukraine intensifies. Recent reports indicate escalated military engagements along the border, highlighting the strategic reshuffling within the Russian military's upper echelons.

Meanwhile, international reactions to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict have been mixed, with some countries calling for increased sanctions against Russia, while others advocate for diplomatic negotiations to de-escalate tensions and seek a peaceful resolution.

The prospects for peace remain distant due to the multifaceted involvement in the conflict, including support from Western powers to Ukraine and backing from Russia's regional allies.

This complex geopolitical landscape has hindered efforts to resolve the conflict, as external influences continue to fuel the tensions between the involved parties.

