Fitch upholds Jordan's credit rating amid geopolitical events

(MENAFN) Fitch Ratings Agency announced on Sunday its decision to maintain Jordan's long-term sovereign credit rating at "BB-" with a "stable" outlook. This determination reflects Jordan's commendable track record in implementing financial and economic reforms, bolstered by flexible financing mechanisms tied to the banking sector and the General Retirement Fund, alongside consistent international support.



Despite the ongoing escalation in Gaza and heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, including Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea and recent events involving Iran and Israel, Fitch acknowledges that Jordan faces increased risks. However, it notes that these risks have been contained to some extent.



Fitch underscores the uncertainty surrounding the duration and potential escalation of conflicts in the region, emphasizing that Jordan continues to benefit from robust multilateral and bilateral support. Notably, the United States provides significant military and economic aid, contributing to Jordan's resilience amidst external shocks.



Jordan has demonstrated remarkable economic and political stability despite significant external challenges, including social unrest in neighboring countries and regional conflicts. However, these challenges have resulted in subdued growth and a notable increase in government debt.



Fitch warns that prolonged or expanded conflicts, even if not directly involving Jordan, could dampen growth prospects and pose additional hurdles to debt reduction efforts. The agency emphasizes the importance of monitoring these geopolitical dynamics closely to mitigate potential adverse impacts on Jordan's economic trajectory.

