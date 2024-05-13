Polling Picks Up Pace In Telangana With 40.38 Pc Turnout

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, May 13 (IANS) Polling gathered pace in the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana as 40.38 per cent turnout was recorded till 1 p.m. on Monday.

The polling process, which began at 7 a.m., was underway peacefully for all 17 constituencies amid tight security.

After recording 24.31 per cent polling in the first four hours, the process gathered pace.

Zahirabad recorded the highest turnout of 50.71 per cent followed by 50.63 per cent in Khammam and 50.18 per cent in Nalgonda by I p.m.

The lowest polling of 19.37 per cent was recorded in the Hyderabad constituency. Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency also saw only 24.91 per cent turnout in six hours.

In the Secunderabad Assembly segment, where the by-election is being held, 29.03 per cent of voters cast their votes till 1 p.m.

The vacancy arose following the death of sitting MLA Lasya Nanditha of BRS in a road accident in February 2024, just three months after she was elected in the Assembly elections.

A little over 3.17 crore voters will decide the political fortunes of 525 candidates in 17 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Polling will continue till 6 p.m. in 106 Assembly segments. However, in 13 Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected segments under five Lob Sabha constituencies the polling will conclude at 4 p.m. Those standing in queue at the time of closure of polling will be allowed to cast their vote.

Telangana had recorded a turnout of 71.34 per cent during the Assembly elections held in November 2023.