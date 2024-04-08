(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Finance Minister Satif Sami has met with Jean-Christophe Carre, the Regional Director for the Middle East at the World Bank , along with the bank's Special Representative in Iraq, Richard Abdulnour, and a number of experts and specialists.

The meeting discussed development project priorities and ways in which the World Bank can support enhancing financial and business sectors and improving the investment environment. There was an emphasis on the continuation of bilateral coordination to promote sustainable development and support the government's economic reform program in Iraq.

Minister Sami highlighted the ministry's efforts and plans to accelerate financial and banking reforms in line with the Iraqi government's vision to strengthen the national economy, achieve economic balance, and correct fiscal policy in Iraq.

The World Bank representative emphasized continued serious and fruitful cooperation with the Iraqi government, providing necessary expertise for development projects and reforms related to the financial and business sectors.

(Source: Ministry of Finance)

The post World Bank Supports Iraq's Financial Reform Program first appeared on Iraq Business News .