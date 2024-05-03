My Father Did Not Inherit Wealth, But Spirit Of Martyrdom: Priyanka Gandhi Charges At PM Modi

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress national general secretary, launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, May 2, during a campaign at Madhya Pradesh's Morena. PM Modi became the prime target of the Congress leader after he remarked that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi scrapped inheritance laws so that he could inherit his mother, Indira Gandhi's wealth AICC general secretary retorting over the remarks said that her father did not inherit wealth from the country but the spirit of“martyrdom”, reported ANI read: Priyanka Gandhi slams PM Modi over remarks on inheritance tax, wealth redistribution: 'Resorting to illogical talks...'“PM Modi stood on the stage and accused my father of changing some laws to take inheritance from her mother...My father did not inherit wealth but the spirit of martyrdom,” ANI quoted Priyanka Gandhi as saying. She addressed the crowd, saying,“You can understand this feeling because you have sent your sons to the border. PM Modi cannot understand this sentiment.”Priyanka Gandhi drew reference to the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991 committed by a suicide bomber in Tamil Nadu. She accused the ruling BJP-led NDA of calling them traitors and of threatening to throw them out of their house read: Prajwal Revanna 'sex video' row: Priyanka Gandhi attacks PM Modi, says 'jis neta ke kandhe par...'On May 2, while addressing an election rally in Morena, Modi accused former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi of scrapping the inheritance law during his tenure to save the wealth and family property.“The facts relating to Inheritance Tax are eye-opening. When former PM Indira Gandhi died, her children were going to get her property. But there was a rule earlier that before the property goes to the children, some part of it was taken by the government,” ANI quoted Modi as saying.

Also read: Congress gears up for Raebareli, Amethi nominations- Will Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi contest? Jairam Ramesh says...He alleged that otherwise, it would have been taken over by the government after the death of his mother, Indira Gandhi. Modi further added,“Congress had formulated a law on this. To save the property so that it does not go to the government, the then PM Rajiv Gandhi scrapped the inheritance law. After accumulating wealth over four generations, now they want to loot your wealth.”

(With inputs from ANI)

MENAFN03052024007365015876ID1108169348