2024 Latin America SABRE Awards Are Open For Entries

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SAO PAULO-The 2024 Latin American SABRE Awards competition, which will recognize the best public relations work from across the region over the past 12 months, is now open for entries . The early deadline for entries is May 17, with a late deadline of June 14.



In addition, PRovoke Media is delighted to announce its partnership with Brazilian association of communications agencies ABRACOM , which will partner with Provoke to produce this year's Latin American awards ceremony in Sao Paulo Brazil during the first week of September.



“We are excited to return to Brazil, one of the most vibrant and creative markets in the public relations world, for this year's SABRE competition,” says PRovoke founder Paul Holmes, who will once again chair the awards jury.“Our partnership with PRORP in Mexico has been hugely successful, but it's important for us to make sure SABRE is a competition for the entire region, and Brazil is a critical market capable of delivering an exciting event.”



The SABRE Awards recognize the best in public relations programming across the Latin American region, including South America, Central America and the Caribbean. Any campaign that is conducted at least in part over the past 12 months (from May 2022-May 2023) is eligible, and categories cover the full range of public relations activity, including consumer marketing, public affairs, employee communications and investor relations-as well as a wide range of industry sectors, from food to health to tech. A complete list of categories

can be found here .



PRovoke Media is also accepting entries for the Latin American Agency of the Year competition, which will include categories for Regional Network of the Year, Brazilian Agency of the Year, Mexican Agency of the Year, and Latin American (Other) Agency of the Year. Submissions can be made online using

our dedicated site . The deadlines are the same as for the SABRE Awards.



“In recent years, we have seen significant growth in the size of the Latin American SABREs, and-more importantly-great steps forward in terms of quality,” says Holmes.“We have seen campaigns from the region win at our Global SABRE Awards competition, including the Platinum SABRE for the best public relations program in the world.



“The quality of strategic planning, insights, creative content, and measurement is as high in Latin America as it is anywhere in the world, and we can't wait to see the best work of the past 12 months from across the region.”



Finalists will be announced in August, and the winners will be presented with their trophies at our annual Latin American SABRE Awards ceremony, which will once again take place in Mexico City in an October event in partnership with Mexican trade association PRORP.



