Egypt to increase humanitarian aid trucks to Gaza via Rafah Crossing

(MENAFN) An official announcement from Egypt indicates a decision to escalate the provision of humanitarian aid to Gaza via the Rafah crossing, with the daily quota of truckloads set to increase to 300 starting from Sunday. This decision coincides with the passing of six months since the commencement of Israel's conflict with the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians.



Diaa Rashwan, the head of the Egyptian Information Service, stated that Egypt's decision to bolster aid efforts, including food, medical supplies, and essential items, is in accordance with directives from President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. However, Rashwan did not specify whether the aid solely originates from Egypt or includes contributions from other sources, nor did he provide current figures on the number of trucks entering Gaza through Rafah.



Rashwan highlighted the aid shipments to the northern areas of the Gaza Strip during Ramadan, indicating that 322 trucks have been dispatched from Egypt since March 11 alone. Since the onset of the conflict on October 7, 2023, a significant volume of aid, including 19,354 trucks carrying medical supplies and 23,453 tons of food, has been transported to Gaza via Rafah, as confirmed by Rashwan.



Furthermore, Rashwan detailed the diverse aid contents transported, including fuel, water, and other relief materials, in addition to 123 equipped ambulances. He also noted the influx of individuals crossing the border into Egypt from Gaza for medical treatment, including 3,764 injured and sick individuals, along with their companions and a substantial number of foreign nationals and Egyptians.

