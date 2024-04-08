Magnitude 5.2 earthquake hits Miyazaki prefecture in Japan

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Japan Meteorological Agency issued a report detailing a seismic event that shook Miyazaki prefecture, situated in the southwestern part of Japan. The earthquake registered a moderate magnitude of 5.2 on the Richter scale, occurring at a depth of 40 kilometers (approximately 24 miles) at around 10.25 a.m. local time (0125GMT). Despite the noticeable intensity of the tremor, no tsunami warning was deemed necessary by the authorities. This seismic activity, which reached a magnitude of 5 on Japan’s seismic intensity scale (which ranges up to 7), didn't result in any immediate reports of damage or casualties.



This earthquake occurrence comes in the wake of another significant seismic event that rocked the region just days before. A powerful magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck off the eastern coast of Taiwan, causing widespread devastation. Tragically, at least nine individuals lost their lives, and hundreds suffered injuries as a consequence. This seismic event marked the strongest earthquake to have hit Taiwan in a quarter-century, evoking memories of past disasters that have plagued the island nation.



In particular, the mention of the devastating 1999 earthquake that struck Taiwan, claiming the lives of approximately 2,400 people, serves as a sobering reminder of the potential destructive power of seismic activity in the region. The fact that this recent earthquake occurred without resulting in significant damage or loss of life offers some relief, but it also underscores the ongoing need for preparedness and resilience in areas prone to such natural disasters.

