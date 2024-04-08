Souq Waqif Boutique Hotels And Al Najada Hotel Share Eid Celebration With Qatar Communities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Souq Waqif Boutique Hotels, the five-star designer collection of boutique hotels, and Al Najada Hotel, the iconic property at the heart of Doha, announced their readiness to celebrate Eid Al Fitr with the diverse communities forming the Qatari society.

During Eid, the prominent properties will provide all guests and visitors the opportunity to indulge the best upscale services allowing them to spend cherished and memorable moments with family and friends during this blessed occasion.

From April 9 until April 20, patrons will have the opportunity to discover the warmth and authenticity of Qatari hospitality at Souq Waqif Boutique Hotels and the Al Najada Hotel through remarkable staycations, which include accommodation for two people in one room, comprising a lush breakfast, free access to the outdoor swimming pool and gym, and QR75 credit which can be redeemed at the Spa for treatments, in addition to 20% discount in all the group's restaurants.

Souq Waqif Boutique Hotels and the Al Najada Hotel seek to provide an ideal destination for all guests during the occasion of Eid Al Fitr to enjoy the most delicious cuisine in its distinctive restaurants, making it the preferred place and the idyllic haven for those looking to spend special times with family and friends.

Souq Waqif Boutique Hotels include a selection of the most prestigious international restaurants, which range from“Argan”, the house of Moroccan cuisine that has won the most prestigious local and international awards, to“La Piazza”, which specializes in Italian cuisine, and“La Patisserie” café, the ideal place for sweet tooth aficionados and delicious dishes, in addition to“Al Terrace” for those looking for a taste of genuine Qatari cuisine and authentic Indian flavours.

Al Baraha at Al Najada Hotel, the bright restaurant where sunlight descends through its windows overlooking the spacious outside terrace and Al Najada Piazza, is more than just a place to eat and drink; it goes beyond that to be the ideal place for guests to start a delicious gourmet journey with friends and family and discover new flavours.

Moreover, during the Eid break, guests and visitors of Souq Waqif Boutique Hotels and Al Najada Hotel will have the opportunity to enjoy the hypnotic daily firework show which will take place at Souq Waqif Eastern Square starting 8.30pm.