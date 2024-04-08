Five Out Of Hang Lung's Ten Mainland Operating Properties Are Powered By Renewable Energy

Plaza 66, Shanghai has built its unique position as the“HOME TO LUXURY”, accommodates more than 100 prestigious international luxury brands, bringing customers a more diverse offering in a highly refined shopping environment

Grand Gateway 66, Shanghai boasts a spectrum of global luxury brands, many of which have made their China debuts, successfully establishing its position as the“Gateway to Inspiration”

Located in the most prosperous commercial district in downtown Wuxi, Center 66 is the city's center of luxury

Designed to“Bring the Best to Kunming; Showcase the Best of Kunming to the World”, Spring City 66 is Hang Lung's first development project in Southwest China

Situated in Jinan's commercial center, Parc 66 is one of the city's largest and most prestigious malls