INEOS Grenadier Retail Partner Appointed In Qatar

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) INEOS Automotive has selected Al Adiyat Automobiles Co. w.l.l as the official retail partner for the INEOS Grenadier in Qatar.

Combining rugged British spirit and design with German engineering rigour, the INEOS Grenadier 4X4 is a tough, go-anywhere vehicle with best-in-class off-road capability combined with the modern comfort, refinement and quality standards expected by today's drivers.

"We are delighted to welcome the INEOS Grenadier to our prestigious showroom," said Salman Jassem Al Darwish, CEO of Al Adiyat Automobiles. "The Grenadier's 'built on purpose' philosophy perfectly aligns with our commitment to offering exceptional vehicles that cater to the specific needs of our customers."

Customers in Qatar can expect a seamless ownership journey with Al Adiyat Automobiles' state-of-the-art showroom conveniently located in the heart of The Pearl-Qatar's Media Centrale. A dedicated service facility featuring direct dialogue bay and six workshop bays also ensures prompt and efficient aftersales support.

The INEOS Grenadier: A versatile choice for discerning drivers:

The backbone of the Grenadier is a full box-section ladder frame chassis, with heavy-duty solid beam axles, a two-speed transfer case and up to three locking differentials. It is powered by a BMW 3.0-litre turbo-charged inline six-cylinder gasoline engine, which has been specifically calibrated for this application. Practical features include a 70:30 split rear door, integrated roof bars, pre-wiring for auxiliary lamps and accessories, and a front bumper to sit on. An 'open-source' approach to accessories means owners can tailor the vehicle to their specific requirements.

The interior combines versatility and practicality with the latest technology and exceptional comfort. Its intuitive and functional layout features physical switches that are widely spaced for easy use on the move. A central infotainment touchscreen gives intuitive access to a range of information displays and settings menus. An overhead console provides controls and switches for off-road and auxiliary controls. Hose-out rubber flooring, Recaro leather seats and numerous stowage options mean the Grenadier is ready for anything work and life can throw at it.

The Grenadier is available in Qatar in three guises:

The entry-level model, the Grenadier station wagon is a blank canvas ready to be configured for the exact needs of customers. It provides the comfort, refinement and standard features that today's drivers expect.

The Grenadier Trialmaster Edition is built with extreme off-road driving in mind, prioritising go-anywhere capability and versatility. The Trialmaster includes a raised air intake, exterior utility belt and auxiliary battery. It comes with front and rear differential locks and BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires as standard, designed to handle the harshest of conditions.

The Grenadier Fieldmaster Edition is designed for those with an adventurous lifestyle who need their vehicle to get them and their kit to wherever they want to go. It includes full-grain leather seats, a premium sound system and carpet floor mats. It also comes standard with Safari Windows in the roof that can be tilted for ventilation or removed completely.

To find out more about the INEOS Grenadier and to arrange a test drive, customers can call +974 44426331.

